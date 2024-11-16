Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Chernihiv Oblast, Russia, War, State Border Guard
Edit post

Ukraine destroys flag planted by Russian troops at border in Chernihiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2024 5:39 PM 2 min read
Screenshot from a video purportedly showing Russian soldiers planting a flag on the bridge over the Sudost River near Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, shared by Boris Rozhin, a Russian military blogger, on Telegram, on Nov. 15, 2024. The geolocation in the video was confirmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A day after videos showed Russian troops planting a Russian flag in a grey zone near the border in Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service released a video showing a drone destroying the flag on Nov. 16.

"Intelligence indicated that the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group left the area even before the elimination of the established flags, not daring to take further action," the service wrote in a statement accompanying the video.

"This is another unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to impose its 'victories,' and nothing more than a psychological trick that has no military meaning," the statement continued.

Russian military bloggers a day earlier posted videos appearing to show Russian troops planting a flag on the bridge over the Sudost River near the border settlement of Hremiach and claimed they entered Hremiach and Muravi.

A spokesperson for the Border Service denied that Russian forces entered the settlements and said that they did not cross the bridge.

The spokesperson, Andrii Demchenko, added that no major defensive was detected and Ukraine has deployed additional forces in the area to fend off acts of sabotage from Russia.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine’s northern border with Russia and Belarus. It was partially occupied during Russia's initial offensive in February 2022, but the invading force retreated in April after the Kremlin failed to take Kyiv.

Ukraine destroys $10 million Russian Buk air-defense system, Interior Ministry says
A drone unit in the National Guard’s 27th Pechersk Brigade destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile BUK-M1 system worth $10 million, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov 16.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.