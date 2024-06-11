Satellite images show destroyed Russian equipment in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite images show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on Russian military targets in the city of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes reported on June 10, citing images from the Planet Labs satellite.

Ukrainian forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight on June 10. The General Staff reported that an S-400 missile unit was hit near Dzhankoi.

Schemes journalists obtained satellite images, recorded by the Earth imaging company Planet Labs, that depict the consequences of a large fire near the Dzhankoi railway.

The image quality is not high enough to identify the precise equipment located in the area. The recorded data shows that an object appeared in the location in May 2024, and that fortifications were built nearby.

Military expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky told Schemes that the Russian radar system Podlet, used with S-300 and S-400 missiles, could have been located in the area pictured.

The Ukrainian military reported that the Russian radar systems stopped working "immediately" after the attacks.

Schemes investigators did not find images verifying the Ukrainian military's claims of strikes on S-300 missile units in occupied Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.