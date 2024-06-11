Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Satellite images show destroyed Russian equipment in occupied Crimea

by Abbey Fenbert June 11, 2024 4:56 AM 2 min read
A Russian S-400 air defense system at the ARMY-2020 International Military and Technical Forum, in Moscow, Russia on Aug. 23, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Satellite images show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on Russian military targets in the city of Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes reported on June 10, citing images from  the Planet Labs satellite.

Ukrainian forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight on June 10. The General Staff reported that an S-400 missile unit was hit near Dzhankoi.

Schemes journalists obtained satellite images, recorded by the Earth imaging company Planet Labs, that depict the consequences of a large fire near the Dzhankoi railway.

The image quality is not high enough to identify the precise equipment located in the area. The recorded data shows that an object appeared in the location in May 2024, and that fortifications were built nearby.

Military expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky told Schemes that the Russian radar system Podlet,  used with S-300 and S-400 missiles, could have been located in the area pictured.

The Ukrainian military reported that the Russian radar systems stopped working "immediately" after the attacks.  

Schemes investigators did not find images verifying the Ukrainian military's claims of strikes on S-300 missile units in occupied Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
