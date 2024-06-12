Media: Explosions reported across occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in multiple cities across occupied Crimea, as well as in a community in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on June 12, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

At around 2:47 a.m. local time, explosions were heard in Sevastopol. Immediately afterwards, explosions rang out in the western cities of Yevpatoria and Saky, as well as the northern community of Krasnoperekopsk.

A small number of explosions was also heard in the community of Armyanskii in Russia's Krasnodar Krai around 4 a.m. local time, according to Crimean Wind.

According to Crimean Wind, unconfirmed reports suggest that an S-400 air defense system may have been damaged as a result of the attack. No official information is currently available on damage to infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify any of the claims.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on June 10 that Armed Forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight.

Ukraine has carried out a number of successful attacks against Russian targets in Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.



