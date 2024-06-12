Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, explosion in Russia, War
Edit post

Media: Explosions reported across occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai

by Dmytro Basmat June 12, 2024 5:38 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in multiple cities across occupied Crimea, as well as in a community in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on June 12, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

At around 2:47 a.m. local time, explosions were heard in Sevastopol. Immediately afterwards, explosions rang out in the western cities of Yevpatoria and Saky, as well as the northern community of Krasnoperekopsk.

A small number of explosions was also heard in the community of Armyanskii in Russia's Krasnodar Krai around 4 a.m. local time, according to Crimean Wind.

According to Crimean Wind, unconfirmed reports suggest that an S-400 air defense system may have been damaged as a result of the attack. No official information is currently available on damage to infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify any of the claims.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have yet to take responsibility for the attack, nor have they provided comment.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on June 10 that Armed Forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight.

Ukraine has carried out a number of successful attacks against Russian targets in Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Russia has seized almost $24 million in Ukrainian assets from occupied Crimea since 2022, proxy leader says
Proxy leaders in the occupied peninsula have issued a series of decrees since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine enabling the seizure of property and assets in Crimea owned by individuals deemed to be supportive of Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.