News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Artillery, Defense Ministry, Russian losses
Ministry: Ukraine destroyed record 976 Russian artillery systems in March

by Kateryna Hodunova April 2, 2024 7:23 PM 1 min read
Members of the SPG-9 anti-tank recoilless gun crew fire the gun onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 976 Russian artillery systems in March, a record number in a single month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on April 2.

The previous record was in September 2023, when the Ukrainian army destroyed 947 Russian artillery systems, according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia has lost a total of 11,112 artillery systems since the beginning of the all-out war, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 2.

Earlier in winter, Ukraine set another record, downing 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles launched by Russia in a single night on Jan. 2. The attack targeted Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv, killing five people and injuring 130.

Ukraine has also downed 13 Russian aircraft in February, according to the Defense Ministry. This is the biggest number of planes Ukraine managed to destroy in a single month since October 2022, the ministry said.

Military intelligence: Ukraine hits drone factory in Russia’s Tatarstan
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) targeted a manufacturing facility for Shahed-type attack drones in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent on April 2.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
