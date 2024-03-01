Defense Ministry: Ukraine downs 13 Russian aircraft in February

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces shot downed 13 Russian aircraft in February, the Defense Ministry reported on March 1.

This is the biggest number of planes Ukraine managed to destroy in a single month since October 2022, according to the ministry.

The 13 aircraft downed in February include 10 Su-34 fighter jets, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one A-50 early warning and control aircraft, the report said.

"We are grateful to our soldiers for their efficient work. And to our partners - for strengthening the air defense capabilities of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Earlier on Feb. 29 Ukraine shot down three Su-34 jets in a single day, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed to the Kyiv Independent. Each plane is estimated to cost around $36 million.

Russia has decreased the usage of A-50, as it lost two aircraft of this type in January and February, Ihnat said on television on Feb. 27.

One A-50 aircraft costs around $330 million.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine has downed a total of 345 Russian planes since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.