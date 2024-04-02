General Staff: Russia has lost 443,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 443,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 2.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,998 tanks, 13,350 armored fighting vehicles, 14,783 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,112 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 744 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,779 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.