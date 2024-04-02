Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Tatarstan, Drone attacks, Russian industry, War
Military intelligence: Ukraine hits industrial facilities in Russia's Tatarstan

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 9:39 AM 3 min read
A general view on Alabuga, a special economic zone in the Yelabuga district, Tatarstan, Russia, hosting over 20 industrial enterprises, 2017. (Wikipedia)
Editor's note: This article is being updated.

Drones attacked industrial facilities in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, allegedly injuring several people, the republic's press service reported on April 2.

Over the last weeks, Ukraine has carried out increasingly regular attacks on Russian oil refineries and other industrial facilities with long-range drones. An attack on March 17 targeted a dozen Russian oil refineries, reportedly amounting to about 12% of Russia's oil-processing capacity.

Industrial facilities in Tatarstan's Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were hit, the republic's press service said, claiming that "there was no serious damage."

The technological process at the enterprises "was not disrupted," according to the local authorities. The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify claims made by Russian authorities.

A source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the attack was HUR's operation.

The press service of Alabuga, a special economic zone in the Yelabuga district hosting over 20 industrial enterprises, said that one of its dormitories was damaged in the attack and two people were wounded, Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Yelabuga is located over 1,200 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Later, the authorities claimed that three people were hospitalized following the attack on Alabuga.

An unnamed source in HUR told Hromadske media outlet that the attack targeted a manufacturing facility for Shahed-type drones, used by Russia to attack Ukraine on a regular basis. The source said the strike caused "significant destruction of production facilities."

The Kyiv Independent has contacted HUR to verify the information.

The Washington Post reported in August 2023, citing leaked documents, that Russia was setting up a production line in Tatarstan aiming to build 6,000 attack drones by the summer of 2025.

The manufacturing plans entailed an expansion in the scale of production of a Russian version of Iranian Shahed drones, which would improve on"Iran's dated manufacturing techniques."

The documents revealed that the production facilities were at the Alabuga special economic zone, the same location of the alleged drone strike on April 2.

Kyiv has intensified its efforts to ramp up domestic production of drones, a critical tool on the battlefield, aiming to manufacture 1 million drones this year.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on April 1 that Ukraine has domestically-produced attack drones capable of flying over 1,000 kilometers.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.