Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine claims battlefield success in Donetsk Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukraine claims battlefield success in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian infantrymen from the 68th brigade undergo training on tactical combat medicine in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 12, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has made gains in eastern Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported on Aug. 17.

The escalation in Donetsk Oblast follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Aug. 15 meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, which ended without a deal amid Putin's reported demand that Ukraine cede the entire oblast.

From Aug. 4 to 16, Ukrainian forces cleared Russian troops from several villages in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements retaken were Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

The General Staff said Russian forces suffered significant losses in the area, including 910 killed, 335 wounded, and 37 captured. Ukrainian troops also reported destroying or damaging eight Russian tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, more than 100 vehicles and motorcycles, one multiple launch rocket system, 18 artillery pieces, and 91 drones.

Stabilization operations continue around Dobropillia, a town in Donetsk, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks. Ukrainian officials said six Russian soldiers surrendered to Ukrainian units on Aug. 16.

Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps also reported clearing Russian positions in Pokrovsk, another key city in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine also said its forces advanced up to one kilometer near Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast, along the northern border with Russia.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's military confirmed earlier on Aug. 16 that Russian troops captured two villages in Donetsk Oblast — Popiv Yar, southwest of Dobropillia, and Ivano-Darivka, northeast of Sloviansk.

Russian units have intensified attacks near the settlements of Novyi Shakhove, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka and Zvirove, as well as pushing west of Vuhledar, according to Ukraine's Dnipro Group of Forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is trying to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast to strengthen its position in potential future talks.

Zelensky said on Aug. 16 that the situation in Donetsk Oblast remains "extremely difficult," noting that Ukrainian troops had carried out successful counterattacks around Dobropillia and Pokrovsk for a second consecutive day.

The fighting around Dobropillia has become one of the fiercest in recent months. Ukraine's General Staff said on Aug. 12 that Moscow had deployed more than 110,000 troops near Pokrovsk.

Monitoring group DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced north toward the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, though Ukrainian counterattacks have since recaptured some of that ground.

Ukrainian soldiers on fighting to reclaim their homes from Russia
Editor’s note: The following article contains strong language. Some soldiers are identified by first name or callsign only for security reasons. For Ukrainian soldiers born and raised on lands occupied by Russia, the fight for their home is deeply personal. So much so that some say their decision to serve was driven by a desire for revenge as by a sense of civic duty and justice. The issue of formally conceding occupied territories to Moscow figures continues to figure centrally in peace nego
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaGeneral StaffDonetsk OblastRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 17
Sunday, August 17
Show More

Editors' Picks