Ukraine calls for new sanctions against Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged the countries of the G7 and the European Union to immediately consider new sanctions against Russia after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on June 6.

These new measures should target the Russian missile and nuclear industries, the ministry said.

"We consider the Russian Federation's detonation of the Kahkovka Hydroelectric Power Plant as a terrorist act against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, intended to cause as many casualties and destruction as possible," the ministry wrote.

Ukraine also intends to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council, bring the issue of the Russian attack to the International Atomic Energy Agency Governing Council, and involve the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages and towns downstream of the Dnipro River.

Evacuation of civilians is underway, with 1,300 people transported by 3 p.m. local time.

The destruction triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, causing machine oil leaks into the Dnipro River, dislodging mines, and threatening critical infrastructure, including the Kherson Thermal Power Plant.

Several world leaders and international organizations have denounced the destruction of the Kahovka dam as a war crime.

"The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council President Charles Michel wrote.