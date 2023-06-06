Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

Ukraine calls for new sanctions against Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2023 5:07 PM 2 min read
A photo posted on Telegram on June 6, 2023, by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, shows flooding after the Kakhovka dam explosion.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged the countries of the G7 and the European Union to immediately consider new sanctions against Russia after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on June 6.

These new measures should target the Russian missile and nuclear industries, the ministry said.

"We consider the Russian Federation's detonation of the Kahkovka Hydroelectric Power Plant as a terrorist act against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, intended to cause as many casualties and destruction as possible," the ministry wrote.

Ukraine also intends to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council, bring the issue of the Russian attack to the International Atomic Energy Agency Governing Council, and involve the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages and towns downstream of the Dnipro River.

Evacuation of civilians is underway, with 1,300 people transported by 3 p.m. local time.

The destruction triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, causing machine oil leaks into the Dnipro River, dislodging mines, and threatening critical infrastructure, including the Kherson Thermal Power Plant.

Several world leaders and international organizations have denounced the destruction of the Kahovka dam as a war crime.

"The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council President Charles Michel wrote.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.