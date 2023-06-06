Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Energy Ministry: Kakhovka dam explosion puts Kherson Thermal Power Plant at risk of flooding

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2023 1:18 PM 2 min read
Footage showing the destruction of the Kakhovka dam after Russian forces destroyd it overnight on June 6, 2023. (Photo: Ukrhydroenergo / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast has put other energy facilities in the region at risk of flooding, in particular, the Kherson Thermal Power Plant, the Energy Ministry reported on June 6.

Almost 12,000 households in Kherson's Ostriv district have been left without electricity due to the flooding, according to the Energy Ministry. Issues with water supply are possible as well.

As a result of the Kakhovka dam explosion, the water level in the reservoir of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant is decreasing, Ukraine's private energy company DTEK said on Telegram.

The thermal power plant has been inactive since May last year, but the reservoir is used to supply water to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant located in Enerhodar.

The thermal plant employees monitor the situation and are in constant contact with colleagues from Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom, the DTEK added.

In general, the Dnipro cascade of the Kakhovka plant supplies water to three thermal power plants owned by DTEK. The company said the water level was being monitored on all of them, and the situation was stable.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported "no immediate nuclear safety risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to the Kakhovka dam destruction, which was confirmed by Ukraine's Energy Ministry in its latest update.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Built in 1956, the power plant is crucial to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's state hydroelectric power company, the damage caused by the breach is "impossible to repair."

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in "critical risk" zones for flooding. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, 885 people have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 11:00 a.m. local time and the process is ongoing.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
