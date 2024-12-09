Ukraine assembling coalition for united stance on ending war, President's Office reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is assembling a coalition of partners to create a working group aimed at bolstering its defense and forming a united diplomatic stance on ending the war, the president's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on Dec. 9, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

"These are countries with long-range capabilities, significant investments in Ukrainian weapons production, and influence over Ukraine’s future NATO membership," Nykyforov said.

The group will include Ukraine’s strongest European allies alongside the United States.

A meeting of participating nations is planned for December to coordinate their positions and ensure Ukraine’s strength “both in negotiations and on the battlefield.”

The announcement coincided with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s visit to Kyiv.

At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Merz proposed a contact group comprising Germany, France, the U.K., and Poland to coordinate Europe’s strategy for ending the war and aligning it with U.S. policies.

Zelensky endorsed the proposal, emphasizing the importance of unity among allies in crafting a clear vision for Ukraine’s security and the diplomatic resolution of the conflict.