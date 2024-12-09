This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Ukraine assembling coalition for united stance on ending war, President's Office reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 9, 2024 10:20 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov. (Presidential Office)
Ukraine is assembling a coalition of partners to create a working group aimed at bolstering its defense and forming a united diplomatic stance on ending the war, the president's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on Dec. 9, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

"These are countries with long-range capabilities, significant investments in Ukrainian weapons production, and influence over Ukraine’s future NATO membership," Nykyforov said.

The group will include Ukraine’s strongest European allies alongside the United States.

A meeting of participating nations is planned for December to coordinate their positions and ensure Ukraine’s strength “both in negotiations and on the battlefield.”

The announcement coincided with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s visit to Kyiv.

At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Merz proposed a contact group comprising Germany, France, the U.K., and Poland to coordinate Europe’s strategy for ending the war and aligning it with U.S. policies.

Zelensky endorsed the proposal, emphasizing the importance of unity among allies in crafting a clear vision for Ukraine’s security and the diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Zelensky ‘may consider’ deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine to ensure ceasefire
Ukraine “may consider” French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy European peacekeepers on its territory but only after getting a clear understanding of the NATO membership timeline, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting German opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Dec. 9.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
10:02 AM

German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Friedrich Merz said upon arrival. "I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."
