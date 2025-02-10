Ukraine approves high-speed Baton drones for battlefield deployment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has officially approved the domestically-produced Baton ("a loaf of bread" in Ukrainian) drone for use by the Armed Forces, the ministry announced on Feb. 10.

The Baton drones are designed to meet military requirements for simplicity and reliability in difficult battlefield conditions. Built on frames of various sizes, they boast high-speed capabilities, allowing them to catch up with and strike targets, according to the ministry.

The new drones can operate effectively in extreme weather, including freezing temperatures and intense heat, the ministry said.

Ukraine has prioritized drone warfare since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, heavily investing in aerial, naval, and ground-based unmanned systems.

On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line," an initiative to integrate drone technology further into front-line operations.

Kyiv has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo hybrids, which feature turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a production target of at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.