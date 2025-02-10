Skip to content
Drones reportedly target key Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 10, 2025 9:08 AM 2 min read
Alleged aftermath of the drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russia, overnight on Feb. 10, 2025. (Andrii Kovalenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Feb. 10, reportedly targeting the Afipskiy oil refinery, a key facility processing 6.25 million tons of oil annually, claimed Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

The refinery, located roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, is a strategic logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by Russian troops, Kovalenko said.

While other Ukrainian officials have not commented on the report, the strike would align with Kyiv's strategy to disrupt Russian fuel supplies and reduce Moscow's war funding.

It is not immediately clear whether the refinery suffered significant damage in the attack.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed the drone attack against the region, saying that a residential complex in Krasnodar was hit. According to the governor, downed drone debris fell on a technical superstructure of a high-rise building, causing no casualties.

The Russian Telegram channel Shot, close to Russian security forces, reported that residents heard powerful explosions around 2:00 a.m. local time, with eyewitnesses noting "air defense activity" near the Afipskiy refinery.

Kovalenko emphasized the refinery's importance, claiming it provides fuel for Russian military equipment, particularly in southern Ukraine.

"That is why the Afipskiy refinery is not only an industrial facility but also an important element of Russia's military infrastructure," he added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Ukraine has regularly targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues, a critical source of funding for its war effort.

Thousands of North Koreans taking construction jobs in Russia, media reports
The move represents an apparent violation of U.N. resolutions prohibiting North Korea from sending its citizens to work overseas, which the Security Council passed after Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Most popular

News Feed

8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

