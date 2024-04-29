Ukraine appeals to Council of Europe to derogate parts of Convention on Human Rights and Freedoms due to martial law

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine applied to the Council of Europe to suspend some of the terms of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms due to martial law, according to a statement published on April 28.

Ukraine made the appeal on April 4, but it was published by the end of the month. This is a regular report drafted by Ukraine's Justice Ministry, which lists articles of the convention that Kyiv had to violate due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

This step is meant to ensure that Ukraine, as a member state of the Council of Europe, will not face a lawsuit for violating its obligations. The European Court of Human Rights gives member states the right to derogate some articles under special circumstances, such as armed aggression.

According to Kyiv's application, the military could temporarily implement limitations on certain rights.

These measures would include seizing property for the needs of the state, following the curfew, prohibiting peaceful mass events, and prohibiting residence changes for those who registered with the military or special registry, among other limitations.

The military command is also allowed to inspect the belongings, vehicles, baggage, cargo, office premises, and citizens' homes by the established procedure and implement the special regime for citizens, foreigners, and stateless persons, as well as vehicles' movement.

The military housing duty for individuals and legal entities is also established, complying with martial law.

Martial law was introduced on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian government has prolonged it several times.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The Ukrainian government is seeking to ramp up its mobilization efforts in 2024 due to the lack of personnel in the Armed Forces.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the updated bill on mobilization, which will be put into force the following month. It will introduce new restrictions to those who violate it, including sanctions on personal property.