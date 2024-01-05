Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Ukraine allocates over $26 million to shelters, hospitals

by Martin Fornusek January 5, 2024 11:41 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting. Photo published on Jan. 5, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government allocated Hr 1 billion ($26 million) for shelters and for creating safe conditions in hospitals in 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 5.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine's healthcare expenditures for this year will amount to Hr 239 billion ($6.28 billion), an increase of Hr 31 billion ($814 million) compared to 2023.

Ukraine's medical infrastructure came under heavy strain due to Russian aggression, deepening the humanitarian crisis wrought by the all-out war.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, said that healthcare expenditures are likely to grow in 2024 as a result.

Almost 1,500 medical facilities have reportedly been damaged in hostilities. According to Habicht, while 96% of medical sites in Ukrainian-held territories remain operational, the situation is different in every oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, only one-third of facilities are operational, and in Kherson Oblast, over 70% of them have some kind of damage, the WHO official said.

Shelters, another item mentioned by Shmyhal, also play a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian population amid daily Russian attacks.

After a summer audit uncovered that around one-third of Ukraine's shelters are not usable, President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked the authorities to put them in proper order.

Ukraine war latest: Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine, White House says
Key developments on Jan. 4: * Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine * WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran * Military: Ukrainian strike hits Russian command post in Crimea * Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector * National Resistance Cente…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.