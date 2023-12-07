Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Health Ministry: Ukraine restores almost 850 medical facilities damaged by Russia

by Martin Fornusek December 7, 2023 1:37 PM 1 min read
A demolition vehicle removes the rubble as works to restore the Central City Hospital in Pisky, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Of the 1,474 medical facilities damaged by Russia since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine had completely or partially restored 847, the Health Ministry said on Dec. 7.

Some 195 facilities were destroyed beyond repair as Russia's attacks on the medical infrastructure deepened the humanitarian crisis wrought by its all-out war.

"One of the state's priorities remains providing Ukrainians with high-quality, affordable, and necessary medical services," the ministry's statement read.

"This is why the Ukrainian Health Ministry, together with its partners, will continue to work on restoring Ukraine's medical infrastructure."

Of the total number of restored facilities, 441 were rebuilt completely and 406 only partially.

Around 103 ambulances were reportedly damaged, 253 were destroyed, and 125 were seized by Russia.

The medical infrastructure suffered the greatest damage in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts, the ministry said.

Report: Ukraine’s healthcare system suffered over 1,000 attacks over full-scale war
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian hospitals, medical workers, and healthcare infrastructure suffered at least 1,014 attacks, according to a report by a coalition of Ukrainian and international institutions published on Aug. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.