Health Ministry: Ukraine restores almost 850 medical facilities damaged by Russia

Of the 1,474 medical facilities damaged by Russia since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine had completely or partially restored 847, the Health Ministry said on Dec. 7.

Some 195 facilities were destroyed beyond repair as Russia's attacks on the medical infrastructure deepened the humanitarian crisis wrought by its all-out war.

"One of the state's priorities remains providing Ukrainians with high-quality, affordable, and necessary medical services," the ministry's statement read.

"This is why the Ukrainian Health Ministry, together with its partners, will continue to work on restoring Ukraine's medical infrastructure."

Of the total number of restored facilities, 441 were rebuilt completely and 406 only partially.

Around 103 ambulances were reportedly damaged, 253 were destroyed, and 125 were seized by Russia.

The medical infrastructure suffered the greatest damage in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts, the ministry said.