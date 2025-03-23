The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian Air Force strike 'completely destroys' Russian troop position in Toretsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 4:36 PM 2 min read
A residential building on fire after Russia attacked Toretsk, killing 3 people, in Donetsk Oblast. May 27, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)
Ukraine’s Air Force struck and destroyed a concentration of Russian troops in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast on March 21, the Armed Forces General Staff reported on March 23.

Ukraine’s attack reportedly  “completely destroyed” the position of the troops from the 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment who were hiding in their shelter in the city of Toretsk.

Among the casualties were airborne assault groups and drone operators, the General Staff claimed.

“Exact numbers are still being clarified, but the destruction of their shelter and personnel greatly diminishes the ability of the Russian military to operate effectively in the Toretsk axis,” the General Staff wrote in a Telegram message which was accompanied by a video of the strike.

A video of the strike on a concentration of Russian troops in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast on March 21 (General Staff)

Toretsk, which lies roughly 20 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, has seen fierce fighting in recent months and Ukraine launched a counterattack in late February and early March. The city is largely occupied by Russian troops.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the nearby city of Pokrovsk on March 22, where he previously said the situation had recently stabilized amid hotly contested battles. He warned that Russia is attempting renewed offensives in various parts of the front line, including in Kharkiv Oblast.

On March 23, Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade announced it had liberated the village of  Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast.

The developments take place as Ukraine meets with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on March 23 to discuss a ceasefire proposal. The U.S. will also meet with Russian officials in Riyadh on March 24.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

