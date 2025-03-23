The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian occupation, War, Ukrainian armed forces, Luhansk Oblast
Edit post

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade liberates village of Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast, releases video of operation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 3:22 PM 2 min read
Armored vehicles in an open field near Nadiya, Luhansk Oblast. March 23, 2025. (Third Assault Brigade/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast, reclaiming three square kilometers from Russian occupation, the Third Assault Brigade reported on March 23.

The 30-hour operation was carried out by the Third Assault Brigade, in particular the 1st Assault Battalion.

The brigade uploaded a graphic video from the operation — which can be watched here — showing armoured vehicles firing across an open field, and Ukrainian soldiers shooting in woods nearby derelict houses.

Several dead Russian soldiers are shown in the video, although the Brigade did not confirm the number of fatalities and casualties.

“The capture of Nadiya cost the enemy two months of effort and two wiped out mechanized regiments - the 752nd and 254th 20th Russian Army,” said Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps.

The village lies on the Western edge of Luhansk Oblast, around three kilometers from the border of Kharkiv Oblast. It was captured by Russia in March 2022, then liberated in Oct. 2022 before being occupied a second time.

Luhansk Oblast remains almost entirely occupied by Russian forces.

In the past day, there were 147 clashes along the front line, according to the Armed Forces General Staff.

The day before, Ukraine’s Air Force successfully struck Russian troops in a shelter in Torestsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing a number of assault groups and drone operators.

Trump believes Ukraine war ceasefire could be agreed by Easter, Bloomberg reports
The White House still believes it could achieve a truce by Easter, a symbolic date as both Western and Orthodox celebrations overlap this year, although it’s prepared for a delay given the current impasse, sources told Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.