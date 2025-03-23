Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade liberates village of Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast, releases video of operation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast, reclaiming three square kilometers from Russian occupation, the Third Assault Brigade reported on March 23.



The 30-hour operation was carried out by the Third Assault Brigade, in particular the 1st Assault Battalion.

The brigade uploaded a graphic video from the operation — which can be watched here — showing armoured vehicles firing across an open field, and Ukrainian soldiers shooting in woods nearby derelict houses.



Several dead Russian soldiers are shown in the video, although the Brigade did not confirm the number of fatalities and casualties.



“The capture of Nadiya cost the enemy two months of effort and two wiped out mechanized regiments - the 752nd and 254th 20th Russian Army,” said Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps.



The village lies on the Western edge of Luhansk Oblast, around three kilometers from the border of Kharkiv Oblast. It was captured by Russia in March 2022, then liberated in Oct. 2022 before being occupied a second time.



Luhansk Oblast remains almost entirely occupied by Russian forces.



In the past day, there were 147 clashes along the front line, according to the Armed Forces General Staff.

The day before, Ukraine’s Air Force successfully struck Russian troops in a shelter in Torestsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing a number of assault groups and drone operators.