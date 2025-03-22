The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia, Peace Talks
Edit post

Russia aims to make 'some progress' during upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia

by Olena Goncharova March 22, 2025 10:45 PM 2 min read
Flag of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 7, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is hoping for "some progress" in upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia, a Russian negotiator told state media ahead of Monday’s meetings between U.S., Ukrainian, and Russian delegations.

The U.S. is engaging in what U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg described as "shuttle diplomacy" to seek a resolution to the full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year, but Russia has already rejected a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire, instead offering only to halt aerial strikes on energy facilities.

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia late on March 21, mere days before the upcoming talks, killed a family of three, drawing sharp condemnation from Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 179 drones in its latest wave of overnight attacks.

Russian senator Grigory Karasin, who will lead Moscow’s delegation, told local Zvezda TV that he and FSB advisor Sergey Beseda would enter the negotiations with a "combative and constructive" approach. He did not specify what kind of progress Russia hoped to achieve.

The selection of negotiators has raised questions, as neither Karasin nor Beseda are from Russia’s key diplomatic institutions such as the Kremlin, foreign ministry, or defense ministry.

Ukraine has accused Russia of insincerity in peace efforts, pointing to continued strikes despite President Vladimir Putin’s recent claim that he ordered a halt to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, a close Trump ally, praised Putin in an interview with Tucker Carlson on March 22, calling him a "great" leader seeking to end the war. "I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy," Witkoff said. "That is a complicated situation, including war and all the ingredients that led up to it. It's never just one person."

‘They are Russian-speaking, and there have been referendums,’ — Witkoff parrots Russian propaganda, legitimizing Putin’s claims in Ukraine
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who recently emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine, revealed insights into ongoing ceasefire talks between Moscow and Washington. In an interview on March 21 with American far-right political commentator Tucker…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.