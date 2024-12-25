Russia begins movement near Toretsk, uses military equipment, Kyiv says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops started using military equipment near the towns of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Dec. 24.

Speaking on national television, Bobovnikova said that fighting with the use of armored combat vehicles, motorcycles and buggies took place in the village of Nelipivka north of Toretsk.

"We didn't see this before, but now the enemy has become more active," she said.

Toretsk and Chasiv Yar have become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast as of Dec. 23, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The spokesperson described the situation in Toretsk as "the most difficult."

"The fighting is for every house. And you need to understand that somewhere they (Russia) can advance by one house, and literally the next day we are already taking back this house," Bobovnikova said.

According to the spokesperson, it is difficult to use tanks and armored combat vehicles in both Toretsk and Chasiv Yar because they are "not so effective in urban areas" and difficult to maneuver.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line. Apart from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine expects Russian forces to launch larger-scale attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.