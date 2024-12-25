Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Toretsk, Russia, War, Chasiv Yar
Edit post

Russia begins movement near Toretsk, uses military equipment, Kyiv says

by Kateryna Denisova December 25, 2024 9:59 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire D-30 artillery in the direction of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops started using military equipment near the towns of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Dec. 24.

Speaking on national television, Bobovnikova said that fighting with the use of armored combat vehicles, motorcycles and buggies took place in the village of Nelipivka north of Toretsk.

"We didn't see this before, but now the enemy has become more active," she said.

Toretsk and Chasiv Yar have become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast as of Dec. 23, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The spokesperson described the situation in Toretsk as "the most difficult."

"The fighting is for every house. And you need to understand that somewhere they (Russia) can advance by one house, and literally the next day we are already taking back this house," Bobovnikova said.

According to the spokesperson, it is difficult to use tanks and armored combat vehicles in both Toretsk and Chasiv Yar because they are "not so effective in urban areas" and difficult to maneuver.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line. Apart from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine expects Russian forces to launch larger-scale attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.