News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Missile attack, Energy infrastructure, Russia, Ukraine
Ukhydroenergo: 'Years' needed to restore Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant after Russian attack

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 7:26 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Dnipro Dam in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 22, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
It will take "years" to restore Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, which was damaged following a Russian missile attack, the head of Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, said on March 25.

Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant was hit with at least six Russian missiles on March 22 during one of the biggest attacks on the country's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2), one of the two stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, was in "critical condition" as several Russian missiles hit it directly, damaging crane girders and a support pillar, Syrota said earlier.

The adjacent dam also suffered damage, but there was no danger of a breach, according to Ukrhydroenergo's head.

As of March 25, it is impossible to dismantle all the rubble, and the first task is to demount the upper part of the engine room to get to the lower part, Syrota said. The plant is not currently generating electricity.

"We understand that the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant will be knocked out for a long time... Based on the inspection we conducted, it is clear that it will take a lot of money and time to restore the station," Syrota said on national television.

Ukrhydroenergo's head said the loss of a part of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant generation capacity led to "significant loss for the Ukrainian energy system."

The recent Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia reportedly killed three people, including a child. At least 31 people were wounded, including two children, according to State Emergency Service.

Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions, primarily aiming at the energy infrastructure. Around 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs were used over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24.

Russia launches another missile attack on Kyiv, at least 2 injured
Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, injuring at least seven people as well as damaging an educational facility and a residential building, Ukrainian authorities reported on March 25.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
