UK PM Starmer plans Ukraine visit to discuss peacekeeping mission, Bloomberg reports

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10, citing sources familiar with the matter.

This would mark Starmer’s first visit to Ukraine since becoming prime minister. The trip comes as European nations ramp up discussions about regional security ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Paris and London are reportedly exploring the possibility of deploying French and British troops to monitor a potential ceasefire along the contact line in Ukraine. A senior NATO official told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in December that these discussions are happening bilaterally in national capitals rather than within NATO structures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly highlighted the potential peacekeeping mission on Jan. 9 following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron initially proposed deploying Western troops in February last year and revisited the idea in May, suggesting that France might consider sending forces if Russian troops broke through Ukraine’s defensive lines.

Donald Trump has also advocated for Europe to take the lead in monitoring a potential ceasefire. The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12 that Trump emphasized Europe’s greater responsibility in addressing Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 9 that Ukraine would only consider foreign peacekeepers if it secures a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Ukrainian officials maintain that NATO membership is essential for lasting peace. While full membership is unlikely amid the ongoing war, Kyiv has urged NATO allies to extend an invitation as a signal of support.