Politics

UK opposes French and Italian push to restart talks with Kremlin

by Martin Fornusek
UK opposes French and Italian push to restart talks with Kremlin
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Treaties at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on Dec. 9, 2025, in London, England. (Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

U.K. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper on Jan. 15 dismissed proposals from France and Italy to engage the Kremlin diplomatically to help end the war in Ukraine, Politico reported.

"I think what we need is evidence that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually wants peace, and at the moment, I'm still not seeing that," Cooper said in an interview with Politico.

The comments follow French President Emmanuel Macron's Jan. 6 statement that Paris is working to establish dialogue with Putin "in the coming weeks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni backed Macron, suggesting the appointment of a special European envoy for engagement with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"I believe the time has come for Europe to also speak with Russia," Meloni said on Jan. 9.

Western leaders have largely isolated Putin diplomatically after he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump's return to office last year marked a rupture in this strategy, as the new American leader publicly engaged and even met Putin in an effort to broker an end to the war.

European leaders, who have sought to reassure Kyiv of continued support after the leadership change in Washington, have privately voiced concerns they are being sidelined in the renewed U.S.-Russia dialogue.

However, Cooper says the allies should prioritize military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia until Moscow shows an earnest interest in peace talks.

"What we've seen is the huge commitment to work being done by Ukraine, with the U.S. and supported by Europe to draw up plans for peace, including security guarantees," the top British diplomat told Politico.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Western-backed proposals for a ceasefire for Ukraine, as well as any peace proposals that would include the deployment of European-led peacekeepers or Ukraine holding on to parts of the Donbas region it still holds.

Despite that, Trump declared earlier this week that the Russian leader is ready for a deal and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of standing in the way of peace.

The discussions come as Russian forces ramp up aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, sparking an energy crisis amid freezing temperatures.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

