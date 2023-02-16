UK opposition leader Keir Starmer visits Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to wartime Kyiv on Feb. 16.

“One of our priorities today is to further strengthen support for Ukraine from our partners and allies, among whom the United Kingdom is one of the key ones,” wrote Zelensky on Telegram.

The two discussed the current situation on the front line and what to expect in the coming months, sanctions and the confiscation of Russian-held assets, post-war reconstruction, and the creation of a Russian war crimes tribunal. Starmer also visited Bucha and Irpin.

"It is necessary to ensure justice. Ukrainians who lost their relatives are waiting for this," wrote Zelensky.

Starmer stressed the importance of his visit, namely the need to show that the UK was united on the issue of supporting Ukraine. "Should there be an election next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine will remain the same,” the opposition leader said.