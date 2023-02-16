Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer visits Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 11:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to wartime Kyiv on Feb. 16.

“One of our priorities today is to further strengthen support for Ukraine from our partners and allies, among whom the United Kingdom is one of the key ones,” wrote Zelensky on Telegram.

The two discussed the current situation on the front line and what to expect in the coming months, sanctions and the confiscation of Russian-held assets, post-war reconstruction, and the creation of a Russian war crimes tribunal. Starmer also visited Bucha and Irpin.

"It is necessary to ensure justice. Ukrainians who lost their relatives are waiting for this," wrote Zelensky.

Starmer stressed the importance of his visit, namely the need to show that the UK was united on the issue of supporting Ukraine. "Should there be an election next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine will remain the same,” the opposition leader said.

Ukraine war latest: NATO to step up support for Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.