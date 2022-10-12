UK intelligence: Shahed-136 drones can't fulfill deep strike function Russia wants

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iranian-made drones that Russia uses in Ukraine are "slow and fly at low attitudes"; they have a small explosive payload and can't fulfill "the deep strike function which Russia probably aspired to use it for," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 12.

As Russian tactical combat jets still achieve poor effect over Ukrainian territory, "the lack of a reliable, sustainable, and accurate operational-level strike capability is likely one of Russia’s most significant capability gaps in Ukraine," reads the report.

According to General Staff, Russia had launched a total of 86 Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine, 60% of which had been destroyed by Ukraine's Armed Forces in the air.