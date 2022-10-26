UK intelligence: Russian leadership concerned over railway sabotage, 6th since June

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian anti-war group Stop the Wagon claimed responsibility for an explosion on the main railway between Russia and southern Belarus, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 26.

On Oct. 24, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region announced that an explosive device had damaged the railway near the village of Novozybkovo, approximately 15 kilometers from the Russia-Belarus border, according to the ministry.

"The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage," its report reads.

Russia heavily relies on its railway transportation to bring in troops and equipment to Ukraine, but its 33,000 kilometers long network is hard to secure, the ministry wrote, adding that it's the sixth incident where the Stop the Wagon group claimed responsibility for such sabotage since June.

