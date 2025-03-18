UK reportedly hopes US drones, satellites will help monitor Ukraine ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. hopes that the U.S. will provide drones and satellite surveillance to monitor the border zone between Ukraine and Russia if a ceasefire agreement is reached, the Times reported on March 18, citing unnamed British diplomats.

The U.S. military has 247 military satellites and thousands of commercial satellites, providing an "unrivaled picture" of eastern Ukraine that European forces would struggle to replicate, the Times wrote.

Satellites with high-resolution imaging and thermal sensors could track troop movements, detect artillery fire, and monitor border areas for ceasefire violations.

According to the Times, U.S. drones and satellites could enforce a possible buffer zone on either side of the front line to prevent hostilities from resuming.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to provide a "backstop" to a European-led plan to deploy at least 10,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Washington has so far refused to make any clear commitments to Ukraine's security, instead urging Europe to take responsibility for Kyiv's post-war stability. Starmer will host military leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in London on March 20 to discuss the peacekeeping mission.

The discussions follow U.S.-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv accepted the deal during bilateral talks in Jeddah on March 11, prompting the U.S. to resume military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was also open to a ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would halt mobilization, military training, and foreign aid deliveries during the truce.

Such conditions could leave Kyiv vulnerable to future Russian offensives.

Trump is set to hold a phone call with Putin on March 18 to discuss the proposed truce.