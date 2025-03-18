The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, United Kingdom, Ceasefire, UK aid to Ukraine
Edit post

UK reportedly hopes US drones, satellites will help monitor Ukraine ceasefire

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 18, 2025 2:10 PM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. hopes that the U.S. will provide drones and satellite surveillance to monitor the border zone between Ukraine and Russia if a ceasefire agreement is reached, the Times reported on March 18, citing unnamed British diplomats.

The U.S. military has 247 military satellites and thousands of commercial satellites, providing an "unrivaled picture" of eastern Ukraine that European forces would struggle to replicate, the Times wrote.

Satellites with high-resolution imaging and thermal sensors could track troop movements, detect artillery fire, and monitor border areas for ceasefire violations.

According to the Times, U.S. drones and satellites could enforce a possible buffer zone on either side of the front line to prevent hostilities from resuming.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to provide a "backstop" to a European-led plan to deploy at least 10,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Washington has so far refused to make any clear commitments to Ukraine's security, instead urging Europe to take responsibility for Kyiv's post-war stability. Starmer will host military leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in London on March 20 to discuss the peacekeeping mission.

The discussions follow U.S.-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv accepted the deal during bilateral talks in Jeddah on March 11, prompting the U.S. to resume military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was also open to a ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would halt mobilization, military training, and foreign aid deliveries during the truce.

Such conditions could leave Kyiv vulnerable to future Russian offensives.

Trump is set to hold a phone call with Putin on March 18 to discuss the proposed truce.

Trump boasts of saving ‘surrounded’ Ukrainian soldiers despite Kyiv denying encirclement in Kursk Oblast
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on March 17 that he took an unspecified action to save “surrounded” Ukrainian soldiers, apparently referring to his earlier and unsubstantiated claims of Kyiv’s troops being encircled in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.