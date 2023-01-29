UK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian tank crews arrive to begin training on Challengers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the U.K. to begin training on Challenger 2 main battle tanks, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Jan. 29.

"Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the U.K. to begin training for their continued fight against Russia," the ministry wrote.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine. Tanks are expected to arrive at the end of March, Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Sky News that Ukraine needs up to 500 tanks. His comments came after the U.S., U.K., and Germany announced the delivery of dozens of modern tanks.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25. The same day, Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 and authorize other countries to send their own Leopard 2 tanks.

Several countries, including Poland and Canada, already announced they would also deliver Germany-produced tanks to Ukraine after that.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Leopard 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine in late March or early April. U.S.-produced Abrams tanks “will take many months before they can get on the ground” in Ukraine, John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, said on Jan. 27.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.

