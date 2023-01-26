Germany promises to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine by early April, while Poland says tanks to arrive in 'a few weeks'

Leopard 2 battle tanks promised for Ukraine by Germany will arrive in the country at the end of March or the start of April, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Jan. 26, cited by Deutsche Welle. Meanwhile, Poland may deliver its Leopard tanks "within a few weeks," according to Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

"As soon as they (Ukrainians) undergo training, we will be ready to hand over this equipment to the Ukrainian side," Skurkiewicz told Polish radio station Plus.

Poland officially requested Germany's approval on the tank supply on Jan. 24 after saying earlier that it was ready to give Ukraine a company of tanks, which normally consists of 14 tanks.

According to Pistorius, Germany will begin training for the Ukrainian military on the use of the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the next few days, while the training for Leopard tanks will start "a little later."

On Jan. 25, Berlin confirmed that it would supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to deliver Leopards to Kyiv as well.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve Leopard 2 deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.