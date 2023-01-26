UK wants to deliver Challenger tanks to Ukraine by end of March.

Challenger 2 tanks are expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of March, Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26, Reuters reported.

"The intention is that it will be at the end of March," he said.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine.

On Jan. 20, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., Vadym Prystaiko, said the Ukrainian military would soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in the United Kingdom.

According to Prystaiko, the training "will not take much time."

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both Ukraine and Russia in the war.



