Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 26, 2023

UK wants to deliver Challenger tanks to Ukraine by end of March.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 6:05 pm
Share

Challenger 2 tanks are expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of March, Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26, Reuters reported

"The intention is that it will be at the end of March," he said.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine.

On Jan. 20, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., Vadym Prystaiko, said the Ukrainian military would soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in the United Kingdom. 

According to Prystaiko, the training "will not take much time."

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both Ukraine and Russia in the war. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK