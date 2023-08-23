Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russian use of pontoon bridges indicates logistical bottlenecks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2023 9:33 AM 2 min read
Alleged photo of damage to the Chonhar bridge from a June 2023 attack, posted by Russian source. (Source: Volodymyr Saldo/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of mid-August, the use of pontoon bridges indicate that Russian forces occupying Crimea and Kherson Oblast face logistical issues, weeks after Ukrainian attacks on the bridges that link the two occupied regions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 23.

On Aug. 6, the Ukrainian military confirmed striking the strategically important Chonhar and Henichesk bridges, which connect northern Crimea with Kherson Oblast.

The continued use of temporary pontoon bridges indicate that the permanent bridges have not yet been repaired.

These floating bridges create logistical friction and bottlenecks, as Russian forces have become partially reliant on a long diversion via Armiansk in northwestern Crimea. Crimea is the central logistics hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Ultimately, the pontoon bridges are "unlikely to be able to fully sustain the flow of heavy vehicles carrying ammunition and weaponry to the front," the ministry added.

Russian proxies in Crimea and Kherson Oblasts said Ukraine hit the bridges on Aug. 6 using British-French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles. The Ukrainian military did not specify the type of missiles that struck the bridges.

Ukraine had repeatedly targeted Chonhar Bridge since June 2023, as the bridge serves as Russia's fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predicted on Aug. 6 that the strikes are likely to cause major logistical issues.  

The ISW pointed out that some of the roads to which Russian forces have rerouted traffic following the bridge attacks are "within artillery range" of Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast.

This may force Russian troops to take less efficient back roads, slowing down transport of equipment and personnel to the southern front lines, the ISW said.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet



Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.