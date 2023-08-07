ISW: Crimean bridge attacks cause 'significant disruptions' to Russian logistics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian strikes against road bridges linking Russian-occupied Crimea to Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast "pose significant disruptions to logistics," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its Aug. 6 analysis.

On Aug. 6, the Ukrainian military confirmed attacks on the Chonhar Bridge and the Henichesk Bridge, which connect the Crimean peninsula to territories in Kherson Oblast currently occupied by Russian forces.

The bridges are strategically important, serving as key routes for Russian communications, logistics, and transport. The Chonhar Bridge represents the shortest route between Crimea and the southern front line.

The strike on the Henichesk Bridge "is likely forcing Russian forces to redirect military traffic from the Arabat Spit to longer western routes between occupied Crimea and occupied Kherson Oblast," the ISW wrote.

This will cause "a major bottleneck" in Russian communications lines, according to the ISW.

The ISW pointed out that some of the roads to which Russian forces have rerouted traffic following the bridge attacks are "within artillery range" of Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast.

This may force Russian troops to take less efficient back roads, slowing down transport of equipment and personnel to the southern front lines.

Disrupting Russian logistics is a major component of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.