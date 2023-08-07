Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Crimean bridge attacks cause 'significant disruptions' to Russian logistics

by Abbey Fenbert August 7, 2023 5:58 AM 2 min read
Alleged photo of damage to the Chonhar bridge from a June 2023 attack, posted by Russian source. (Source: Volodymyr Saldo/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian strikes against road bridges linking Russian-occupied Crimea to Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast "pose significant disruptions to logistics," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its Aug. 6 analysis.

On Aug. 6, the Ukrainian military confirmed attacks on the Chonhar Bridge and the Henichesk Bridge, which connect the Crimean peninsula to territories in Kherson Oblast currently occupied by Russian forces.

The bridges are strategically important, serving as key routes for Russian communications, logistics, and transport. The Chonhar Bridge represents the shortest route between Crimea and the southern front line.

The strike on the Henichesk Bridge "is likely forcing Russian forces to redirect military traffic from the Arabat Spit to longer western routes between occupied Crimea and occupied Kherson Oblast," the ISW wrote.

This will cause "a major bottleneck" in Russian communications lines, according to the ISW.

The ISW pointed out that some of the roads to which Russian forces have rerouted traffic following the bridge attacks are "within artillery range" of Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast.

This may force Russian troops to take less efficient back roads, slowing down transport of equipment and personnel to the southern front lines.  

Disrupting Russian logistics is a major component of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.