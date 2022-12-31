Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely to strike at Ukraine over holidays to undermine people's morale

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 9:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, though Russia has sustained a general pattern of conducting an intensive wave of long-range strikes across Ukraine every 7-10 days, it is likely to break this pattern over the winter holidays.

In its daily update posted on Dec. 31, the ministry said there is a “realistic possibility" that Russia will strike again in the coming days "to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population over the new year holiday period.”

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure with repeated attacks for nearly two months. Since Oct. 10, Moscow has launched eight large-scale missile strikes across Ukraine, as well as multiple drone attacks. The strikes killed dozens of civilians and inflicted severe damage on the energy system, causing power, water, and heating cut-offs.

In its latest mass strike on Dec. 29, Russia launched 69 missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Air defense downed 54 of them.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches mass missile strike against Ukraine, debris falls in Belarus
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.