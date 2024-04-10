Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Mobilization, Russian troops
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia aims to recruit 400,000 contract service personnel in 2024

by Kateryna Hodunova April 10, 2024 2:40 PM 2 min read
Russian army conscripts attend a ceremony on May 23, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia will seek to recruit an additional 400,000 contract service personnel in 2024 to sustain its forces in Ukraine after severe losses in the all-out war, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence report from April 10.

This step also aims to support Russia's plans to increase the size of its forces to 1.32 million personnel this year and 1.5 million subsequently, the report read.

Ukraine's military intelligence said earlier that Russia is likely to ramp up its mobilization efforts after Russian President Vladimir Putin secures his fifth term in office in March.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was planning to mobilize an additional 300,000 soldiers by June 1, later clarifying that this number may not be the "final" draft.

As Russia continues its conscription campaign, around 150,000 soldiers aged 18-30 will be conscripted this spring, which is consistent with the numbers conscripted previously, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Newly recruited soldiers will serve for 12 months in all branches of Russia's Armed Forces. The U.K. Defense Ministry said they are not currently appointed to conduct combat missions in Ukraine.

Conscripts are employed in garrisons across Russia, and they generally form battalions separate from the battalions staffed by contract soldiers. Some of the conscripts are likely to serve near Ukraine's state border in units providing border security, the report said.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's assessment, Russian troops in Ukraine are staffed with contract soldiers and some reservists mobilized in late 2022. The conscript soldiers commonly face pressure to sign contracts and become liable to serve in Ukraine, however.

"There is likely some reluctance among Russian authorities to risk combat casualties among conscript soldiers, which would likely be unpopular," the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence said.

"Casualties among volunteer soldiers are more tolerated by society."

Zelensky signs several laws on mobilization, making younger men eligible for draft
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed three laws introducing changes to mobilization, according to the website of Ukraine’s parliament on April 2.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.