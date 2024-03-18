Skip to content
Military intelligence: Mobilization in Russia can occur more 'openly' with election over

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 2:04 PM 2 min read
Russian citizens drafted as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization are seen being dispatched to combat areas on Oct. 10, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
Russia can more openly carry out mobilization now that the election is over and Russian President Vladimir Putin has secured another term, said Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, on national television on March 18.

At the same time, Yusov said in comments cited by Liga that mobilization has continued in Russia throughout the campaign and election.

The three-day Russian presidential election concluded on March 17 and resulted in 87.2% of the vote going toward Putin. Both Ukrainian and foreign officials previously suggested that Putin would likely hold off on further rounds of mobilization until after the election had concluded.

The large-scale wave of mobilization in fall 2022 caused hundreds of thousands of Russians, perhaps more than a million, to flee the country to avoid being drafted. It also sparked protests and other signs of public discontent at home. Despite Putin's announcement at the end of October 2022 that mobilization had ended, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in December 2022 that the initial mobilization decree remained in force.

Instead of officially calling for a new round of mobilization, Russia has so far tried to incentivize voluntary service. There have also been attempts to recruit foreigners and exploit Central Asian migrant workers in Russia by offering fast-track citizenship in exchange for military service.

Now that the elections have passed and Putin has been reelected, Russia may have less cause to worry about internal opposition, and mobilization can continue more openly, Yusov said.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said in January 2024 that Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily.  

Putin plays it safe by delaying new mobilization ahead of election in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office. Putin, 71, has been in power since 1999 and it’s all but certain that he will secure a six-year term. Russia’s upcoming presidential
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:25 AM

Russia claims Belgorod strike injures 1.

Russian state news agency TASS claimed on March 18 that a morning attack on the city of Belgorod injured one person, marking the third consecutive day of reports of attacks against the city.
