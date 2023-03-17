Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Pace of Russian offensives across front line 'lowest since January'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 12:04 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's regular army and Wagner Group forces have recently "obtained footholds" west of the Bakhmutka river in the center of Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military continues its defense, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 17.

"However, more broadly across the front line, Russia is conducting some of the lowest rates of local offensive action seen since at least January 2023," the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Russia's low pace of offensives is "most likely" linked to the Russian military temporarily exhausting the combat effectiveness of the deployed formations to an extent, which makes even local offensive actions unsustainable, reads the update.

The ministry added that Russian leadership would try to restore its forces' offensive potential after replenishing the personnel and ammunition reserves.

"In the meantime, commanders will likely be forced to choose between carrying out offensive operations and conducting a credible defense of the full line."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its assessment on March 16 that the Russian state-backed mercenary company Wagner Group's offensive on Bakhmut "appears to be nearing culmination."

Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin recently claimed his forces captured Zaliznianske, a small village about nine kilometers north of the embattled city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Kyiv hasn't confirmed the village's capture.

According to the ISW, "the capture of Zaliznianske and other similarly small towns north of Bakhmut is unlikely to enhance Wagner's ability to capture Bakhmut itself or make other operationally significant gains."

A U.K. official said during his speech in Vienna on March 15 that "since May last year, between 20 – 30,000 Wagner and regular Russian forces have been killed and wounded in the area around Bakhmut alone."

Bakhmut-bound infantry assault troops: 'We are holding on, ready for any scenario’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.