Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: 25 drone attacks on Russia in August

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 11:31 AM 2 min read
Smoke rises above Pskov after an alleged drone attack on Pskov International Airport on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has been hit by 25 drone attacks this month alone, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its intelligence update on Aug. 31.

The fact that many drones have struck their targets means that Russian air defense "is having difficulty detecting and destroying them," leading Moscow to rethink how to deal with these attacks.

The U.K. intelligence update also confirmed that the overnight drone strike on Aug. 29-30 was "the largest attack on Russia since the start of the conflict."

The Defense Ministry assessed that there were as many as five separate strikes by kamikaze attack drones that night, with explosions recorded in Moscow, Bryansk, Ryazan, and Pskov, where four military transport planes were destroyed.

Previous strikes against Russian military airbases have led the Russian military to disperse its aircraft, the U.K. ministry said.

However, the strike on Pskov airport, which is 800 kilometers from Kyiv, demonstrates that targets across western Russia are in reach of drone attacks, "making further dispersal more challenging," the intelligence update assessed.

Earlier in August, a Russian strategic bomber was reportedly destroyed at Soltsy airbase in Novgorod Oblast, 650 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 22 that the strike "adds weight to the assessment" that some attacks are launched from within Russian territory, and noted that the successful attacks deep within Russia raise questions about the country's ability to protect strategic locations.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
