Ukrainian intelligence confirms destruction of 4 Russian aircraft in Pskov

Four Russian Il-76 aircraft were destroyed at a military airfield in the Russian city of Pskov overnight on Aug. 30, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Military Intelligence, has confirmed to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Yusov also said two other aircraft are likely to be damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an anonymous source, that Ukraine's military intelligence was behind the attack.

Russian media outlet Meduza reported that the 334th military transport regiment, armed with Il-76 transport aircraft, is deployed at Pskov Airport.

The attack on Pskov was part of what Russian media reported to be huge wave of drone attacks on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.

Drones were reportedly shot down over Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Ryazan, and Moscow oblasts, the Russian authorities claimed.

According to Russian media, Moscow's Vnukovo airport shut down the night of Aug. 30, while flights at Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were delayed, after the airspace over Moscow and Tula oblasts was closed.

In Russian-occupied Crimea, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol alleged that there had been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.