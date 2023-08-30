Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian intelligence confirms destruction of 4 Russian aircraft in Pskov

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2023 3:12 PM 1 min read
Smoke rises above Pskov after an alleged drone attack on Pskov International Airport on Aug. 30, 2023. (Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four Russian Il-76 aircraft were destroyed at a military airfield in the Russian city of Pskov overnight on Aug. 30, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Military Intelligence, has confirmed to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Yusov also said two other aircraft are likely to be damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an anonymous source, that Ukraine's military intelligence was behind the attack.

Russian media outlet Meduza reported that the 334th military transport regiment, armed with Il-76 transport aircraft, is deployed at Pskov Airport.

The attack on Pskov was part of what Russian media reported to be huge wave of drone attacks on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.

Drones were reportedly shot down over Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Ryazan, and Moscow oblasts, the Russian authorities claimed.

According to Russian media, Moscow's Vnukovo airport shut down the night of Aug. 30, while flights at Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were delayed, after the airspace over Moscow and Tula oblasts was closed.

In Russian-occupied Crimea, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol alleged that there had been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.

Media: Military intelligence confirms strike on Russia’s 126th Coastal Defense Brigade
The Russian 126th Coastal Defense Brigade in occupied Crimea was hit on Aug. 25, Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov confirmed to the media outlet Liga.net.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
