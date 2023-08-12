UK Defense Ministry: Likely redeployment of Russia's airborne troops would weaken its defenses in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The likely redeployment of Russia's airborne troops from Kherson Oblast to Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast would leave Russia's defenses on the east bank of the Dnipro River vulnerable, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Aug. 12.

Intense fighting is currently ongoing on the front line near Orikhiv.

The U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that there is a "realistic possibility" that the redeployment of Russia's airborne troops would allow certain regiments to be pulled out from the front line for rest and recovery.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the 58th Combined Arms Army has been facing Ukrainian assaults since early June. The commander was dismissed from his position as early as July 11 "likely partially because of his insistence that elements of his force needed to be relieved."

Reports also suggest that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments have "faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line."

Redeploying its airborne troops would leave Russia's defenses on the east bank of the Dnipro River vulnerable to increased amphibious raids led by Ukrainian troops, however.