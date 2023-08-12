Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Likely redeployment of Russia's airborne troops would weaken its defenses in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 12, 2023 10:50 AM
The likely redeployment of Russia's airborne troops from Kherson Oblast to Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast would leave Russia's defenses on the east bank of the Dnipro River vulnerable, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Aug. 12.

Intense fighting is currently ongoing on the front line near Orikhiv.

The U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that there is a "realistic possibility" that the redeployment of Russia's airborne troops would allow certain regiments to be pulled out from the front line for rest and recovery.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the 58th Combined Arms Army has been facing Ukrainian assaults since early June. The commander was dismissed from his position as early as July 11 "likely partially because of his insistence that elements of his force needed to be relieved."

Reports also suggest that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle Regiments have "faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line."

Redeploying its airborne troops would leave Russia's defenses on the east bank of the Dnipro  River vulnerable to increased amphibious raids led by Ukrainian troops, however.

Ukrainian troops regularly cross Dnipro River, probing Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian soldiers board a speedboat one by one. It sinks deeper into the water, weighed down by the men, their weapons, and equipment. The soldiers at the stern push off from the riverbank with oars until, finally, they turn on the boat’s engine, roaring into the darkness toward
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
