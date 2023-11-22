Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish investigation into Russian spy network results in 15 arrests

by Elsa Court November 22, 2023 2:27 PM 2 min read
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland has completed its investigation into the operation of a Russian spy network and detained 15 people, Polish media outlet RMF24 reported on Nov. 22.

In total, 16 foreign nationals are suspected of participating in an organized criminal group and acting against Polish interests for foreign intelligence. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

The National Prosecutor's Office decided to place 15 suspects in pretrial detention "due to the need to secure the proper course of the proceedings" and the risk that the accused could escape.

The suspects are all foreign nationals from "beyond our eastern border," RMF24 said.

Investigators believe that the network operated between January and March 2023 in cities near the border with Ukraine, such as Chelm, Rzeszow, and Przemysl, as well as in Warsaw and other parts of Poland.

The network also operated in Biala Podlaska, a city near the border with Belarus, and Medyka, a village that lies next to a key border crossing with Ukraine.

The National Prosecutor's Office believes they were paid by Russian security services in exchange for identifying critical infrastructure, such as military facilities and ports, and installing web cameras on the transport routes of military aid to Ukraine.

News emerged that Poland had broken up a spy ring in March 2023.

The interior minister at the time, Mariusz Kaminski, confirmed on March 16 that Warsaw had discovered a Russian espionage network, detaining nine foreigners who were allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

More people were arrested over the summer, including a Russian hockey player in June and a Belarusian citizen in August.

According to RMF24, the investigation has concluded that the spies were operating independently and were unaware of other members of the network.

Latvia jails former official for pro-Russia spying
A Riga City Court sentenced Janis Adamsons, Latvia’s former Interior Minister, and a Russian accomplice, to jail for spying on behalf of the Russian Federation, Latvia’s public broadcaster LSM reported on Nov. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Elsa Court
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:31 PM

Poll: Majority of Ukrainians would disapprove of Zaluzhnyi's resignation.

An overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and only 8% believe that there are serious disagreements between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Dec. 20 found.
2:46 AM

Colorado’s top court removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

The U.S. state of Colorado’s highest court removed former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported on Dec. 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.