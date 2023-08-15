Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News
Edit post

BBC: 3 suspected Russian spies arrested in UK

by Dinara Khalilova August 15, 2023 3:30 PM 2 min read
General view of the Metropolitan Police sign outside New Scotland Yard on Dec. 20, 2022. The Metropolitan Police deals with espionage cases in the U.K. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Bulgarian citizens were arrested in the U.K. on suspicion of espionage for Russia, the BBC reported on Aug. 15.

The suspects were detained back in February and have been held in custody ever since, according to the media outlet. They were accused of working for the Russian security services.

British authorities charged Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, and Katrin Ivanova with possessing fake identity documents with "improper intention," the BBC wrote.

Those reportedly include passports, identity cards, and other documents for the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

According to the BBC, all three suspects have lived in the U.K. for years, working in various jobs and residing in suburban properties.

The defendants, who have yet to respond to the charges, will face trial in January, the media outlet added.

The BBC also cited the U.K. anti-terrorist police saying they have spent an increasing amount of time on cases of state threats and espionage, particularly linked to Moscow.

Earlier in August, German and Polish authorities reported that they had arrested suspected Russian spies in their countries, accused of gathering and sharing sensitive information as well as spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russia spies in EU with its embassies’ satellite dishes, media find
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Dinara Khalilova
Dinara Khalilova
News Editor
Dinara Khalilova is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously worked as a fixer and local producer for Sky News. Dinara holds a BA in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and a Master’s degree in media and communication from Bournemouth University in the UK.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.