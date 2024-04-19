UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.

Russia has intensified attacks since March, mainly targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant on March 22in one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Russia also destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast on April 11, leading to the loss of 100% of the generation capacity of Ukraine's state energy company Centerenergo.

During the OSCE meeting in Vienna, Holland said that the U.K. will intensify efforts to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, involving its partners from the Group of Seven (G7).

"The U.K. is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and to push Russia out of Ukraine's sovereign territory," Holland said, adding that "this is the only path to a just and lasting peace."

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant was destroyed because Ukraine had run out of missiles to defend it during an attack.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.

After Kyiv ramped up the calls on allies to receive more air defense systems, Germany launched a new initiative to secure more critically needed air defenses for Ukraine, the Tagesschau outlet reported, citing spokespeople of Germany's defense and foreign ministries.