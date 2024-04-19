Skip to content
Ukraine, United Kingdom, OSCE, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy
UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

by Kateryna Hodunova April 19, 2024
Rescue workers extinguish a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.

Russia has intensified attacks since March, mainly targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant on March 22in one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Russia also destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast on April 11, leading to the loss of 100% of the generation capacity of Ukraine's state energy company Centerenergo.

During the OSCE meeting in Vienna, Holland said that the U.K. will intensify efforts to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, involving its partners from the Group of Seven (G7).

"The U.K. is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and to push Russia out of Ukraine's sovereign territory," Holland said, adding that "this is the only path to a just and lasting peace."

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant was destroyed because Ukraine had run out of missiles to defend it during an attack.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.

After Kyiv ramped up the calls on allies to receive more air defense systems, Germany launched a new initiative to secure more critically needed air defenses for Ukraine, the Tagesschau outlet reported, citing spokespeople of Germany's defense and foreign ministries.

EU energy commissioner backs increased electricity imports to Ukraine
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed the urgent energy infrastructure needs Ukraine faces at an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
