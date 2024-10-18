Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Two Russian nationals face charges for distributing Wagner Group flyers in Krakow

by Sonya Bandouil October 18, 2024 8:09 AM 2 min read
A man holds a flag bearing the logo of private mercenary group Wagner as another flag flutters in the wind at a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 25, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Krakow District Court has begun the trial of two Russian nationals, Andrei G. and Aleksei T., who were allegedly hired by the Wagner Group to distribute flyers in Krakow, Poland encouraging people to join the organization.

They face charges related to foreign intelligence activities and involvement with an international armed group intending to commit acts of terrorism.

Initially arrested by Poland's Internal Security Agency in August 2023, they could face up to 10 years in prison for their actions.

Aside from Poland, they supposedly also worked in other cities in Europe including Berlin and Paris, also hanging flyers and distributing stickers with QR codes for enlistment.

"We received the Wagner Group flyers in Moscow. Our task was to distribute 3,000 flyers in Krakow and Warsaw, but we only managed to post 200. We were also told to take photos of them once they were up. I didn’t want to be part of the propaganda; I was just looking to earn some money," one of the men stated in court.

The Wagner Group played a pivotal role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading Moscow's assault in the Battle of Bakhmut in the spring of 2023.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the then-leader of Wagner, died in a mysterious plane crash in Russia on Aug. 23, 2023. The crash came two months after Prigozhin led Wagner troops in a short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin.

Following Prigozhin's mutiny and death, the mercenary group withdrew from Ukraine and became fragmented, operating in Belarus and some African nations friendly to Russia.

Kyiv denies media reports about supplying drones to Mali rebels
The statement comes after an article by the French outlet Le Monde claimed that Tuareg fighters from the anti-government CSP movement are using Ukrainian drones against the military and Wagner mercenaries.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.