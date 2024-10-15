Kyiv denies media reports about supplying drones to Mali rebels

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Oct. 14 rejected "accusations spread by some international media" about Kyiv's involvement in drone supplies for Malian rebels.

The statement comes after an article by the French outlet Le Monde claimed that Tuareg fighters from the anti-government CSP movement are using Ukrainian drones against the government forces and their Wagner allies.

According to Le Monde's report, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has been cooperating with Malian rebels since early 2024. Citing a source close to HUR, the outlet also wrote that Ukrainian specialists arrived in the Sahel region to train the rebels, and some CSP members received training in Ukraine.

In July, Russian Wagner mercenaries and Malian soldiers reportedly suffered heavy losses in an engagement with Tuareg rebels. The Russian mercenary group, known for its deployment in Ukraine and short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin last year, has a strong presence across the African continent, backing Russian business interests and Moscow-friendly regimes.

After the rebel victory became public, Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said that the rebels were receiving "useful information, and not just that, which allowed them to carry out a successful military operation against Russian war criminals."

This was understood by the Malian government as an admission of Ukraine's support for the rebels, after which it broke off diplomatic relations with Kyiv. Neighboring Niger soon followed suit.

"We also categorically deny all the regular accusations made by the high-ranking officials of the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger that Ukraine is allegedly involved in 'cooperation with terrorists,' 'arms supplies and providing them with information,' 'support to the terrorist coalition,' etc.," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in its Oct. 14 statement.

Kyiv denied claims by Niger and Mali already in August, saying that the steps of the two African countries were made under Russian influence.

The ministry also denied accusations about supplying weapons and equipment provided by Kyiv's partners as assistance against Russian aggression.

"From the first months of the Russian full-scale invasion, it was Ukraine that first initiated the introduction of an extensive system of monitoring and control over the weapons supplied to our state by Western partners," the ministry said.

"Once again, we emphasize that Ukraine remains committed to the further development of mutually beneficial relations with all African states," the statement read.