Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine, Trump Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, United States, Russia, War
Edit post

Trump wants to meet Putin 'very quickly' after inauguration

by Martin Fornusek January 14, 2025 9:13 AM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Jan. 7, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Jan. 13 that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "very quickly," adding that the Russian leader "wants to meet" as well.

The incoming U.S. president echoed his previous comments on his intent to meet the Russian leader and hammer out a deal to end Russia's full-scale war, which nears its third anniversary. Trump initially declared during his presidential campaign he would end the war within 24 hours, though he recently extended this timeline to up to six months.

Talking to Newsmax, Trump said that Putin wants to meet as the war "hasn't gone so well for him either."

"I know he wants to meet, and I'm gonna meet (him) very quickly," the president-elect said, adding that the meeting has to take place after his inauguration. Trump also noted that Ukraine is "being decimated" while both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers "are being killed in large numbers."

The Kremlin has already signaled Putin's willingness to meet Trump after he takes office, though no firm date has been set. Switzerland and Serbia said they are open to hosting an in-person meeting between the two leaders.

According to Trump's incoming national security advisor, Mike Waltz, the president-elect and Putin are also expected to hold a telephone call "in the coming days and weeks."

Trump has often voiced sympathies for the Russian leader while criticizing the level of support the outgoing Biden administration threw behind Kyiv. This prompted concerns that the new U.S. leadership might cut a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.  

Trump's incoming peace envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that the president-elect's aim is not to "give something to Putin or the Russians" but to "save Ukraine and save their sovereignty."

Trump said that specific peace proposals are still being worked out. A pitch leaked from his team — freezing the front lines, postponing Ukraine's NATO accession by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers on the ground — has already been rejected by Russia.

US Congress should ensure that Ukraine aid continues even under Trump, Biden says
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 10 he did all he could to help Ukraine and voiced hope that U.S. support will continue even after he leaves office.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:13 PM
Video

What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.