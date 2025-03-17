Trump plans to call Putin on March 18 to discuss war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on March 17.

The planned call follows U.S.-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv accepted the deal during talks in Jeddah on March 11, prompting the U.S. to resume military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

On March 13, Putin said Russia was also willing to accept the ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not mobilize troops, conduct training, or receive military assistance during the truce, making it potentially vulnerable to renewed Russian aggression.

To discuss the proposal, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow, where Putin reportedly signaled openness to the U.S. plan.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," Trump said.

When asked about potential concessions in the ceasefire talks, Trump said discussions would include territorial matters and power plants.

"I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We're already talking about that, dividing up certain assets," Trump added.

The expected phone call comes as Trump pushes to secure a deal, though European allies and Ukraine warn that a rushed agreement without security guarantees could fail to bring lasting peace.