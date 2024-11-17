Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia

by Martin Fornusek November 17, 2024 11:46 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2024. (Leah Millis / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lima on Nov. 16  to discuss a "range of bilateral, regional, and global issues," the White House said.

Biden met the Chinese leader on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, marking his last meeting with Xi before leaving office in January 2025.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.

Pyongyang has deployed around 11,000 troops to reinforce Moscow's troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, in addition to already provided artillery and missiles.

China, a close partner to both Russia and North Korea, has claimed it had no knowledge of the troop transfer, though some experts disputed this statement.

Biden also "expressed deep concern over (China's) continued support for Russia’s defense industrial base." While claiming neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, China has become Russia's leading source of dual-use goods, helping to sustain the Russian defense industry amid the invasion.

The German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) recently reported that the EU obtained evidence that this support has expanded to "lethal aid," specifically the production of attack drones.

During the meeting, Xi claimed that China's position regarding the war has "always been fair and square," the Xinhua state news agency reported. The Chinese president also said his country would "not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula" and that Beijing would "not sit idly by" while its strategic interests are endangered, Xinhua wrote.

Biden is concluding his term before the inauguration of his political rival and former president, Donald Trump, whose return to the White House may significantly impact Russia's war in Ukraine and security worldwide.

China was well aware of North Korean troop deployment ahead of time, expert says
Beijing was fast at claiming that it had no knowledge of Russia’s deepening partnership with North Korea. The U.S. had jumped on the opportunity, hoping to pressure China to dissuade North Korea from taking an active part in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Observers, however, are skeptical about Chi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
