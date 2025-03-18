Trump administration weighs recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, Semafor reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration is considering recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as part of a broader deal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, two sources familiar with the discussions told Semafor.

Officials have also explored urging the United Nations to follow suit, aligning U.S. policy with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-held stance on the region.

The potential move comes as Trump prepares for a call with Putin on March 18, with a proposed 30-day ceasefire on the table. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump hinted that negotiators had already discussed "dividing up certain assets."

However, the White House has not made a final decision. In a statement, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes denied any commitments, emphasizing that the administration would not negotiate through the media.

U.S. officials have previously suggested that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to end the war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the suffering of Ukrainians but argued that some form of compromise might be necessary. However, Kyiv has consistently rejected any territorial losses, and European allies would likely oppose such a shift in U.S. policy.

Despite continued international recognition of Crimea as part of Ukraine, experts question whether Kyiv can retake the peninsula through military means. President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted last year that Crimea’s return would likely require diplomatic efforts, which Russia has been unwilling to entertain.

Trump has floated the idea of recognizing Crimea as Russian since before his presidency. In a 2018 interview, he suggested that Crimeans preferred Russian rule, saying, "You have to look at that, also."