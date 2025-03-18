The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Plan, Ceasefire, Crimea
Edit post

Trump administration weighs recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, Semafor reports

by Olena Goncharova March 18, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read
The Crimean Tatar flag flies outside the Kyiv City State Administration building on Crimean Tatar Flag Day, on June 26, 2023. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration is considering recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as part of a broader deal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, two sources familiar with the discussions told Semafor.

Officials have also explored urging the United Nations to follow suit, aligning U.S. policy with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-held stance on the region.

The potential move comes as Trump prepares for a call with Putin on March 18, with a proposed 30-day ceasefire on the table. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump hinted that negotiators had already discussed "dividing up certain assets."

However, the White House has not made a final decision. In a statement, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes denied any commitments, emphasizing that the administration would not negotiate through the media.

‘We had to get Ukraine to do the right thing’ — Trump on his Oval Office clash with Zelensky
U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 17 that his argument with President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the Oval Office was part of a strategy to pressure Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

U.S. officials have previously suggested that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to end the war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the suffering of Ukrainians but argued that some form of compromise might be necessary. However, Kyiv has consistently rejected any territorial losses, and European allies would likely oppose such a shift in U.S. policy.

Despite continued international recognition of Crimea as part of Ukraine, experts question whether Kyiv can retake the peninsula through military means. President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted last year that Crimea’s return would likely require diplomatic efforts, which Russia has been unwilling to entertain.

Trump has floated the idea of recognizing Crimea as Russian since before his presidency. In a 2018 interview, he suggested that Crimeans preferred Russian rule, saying, "You have to look at that, also."

‘Talk about an invasion is everywhere’ — How Lithuania is preparing for war with Russia
Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, repeated and escalating warnings of the potential for a wider war have only raised fears in the Baltic states that they could be next in the crosshairs of the Kremlin. Talk about a potential Russian invasion is “very common at parties, gatherings,…
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.