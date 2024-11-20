Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Crimea, Russia, Peace Negotiations, Diplomacy, occupied Ukrainian territories
Edit post

Ukraine to pursue 'diplomatic' liberation of Crimea, will not acknowledge occupied territories as Russian, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert November 21, 2024 12:41 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to media during an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarters on Oct. 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "cannot legally acknowledge any occupied territory of Ukraine as Russian," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when asked about ceding land to Russia in exchange for peace during an interview with Fox News published Nov. 20.

While Kyiv has consistently rejected territorial concessions as the basis of peace talks, the election of Donald Trump has raised fears that Ukraine may be pushed to the negotiating table under threat of the withdrawal of U.S. aid.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst asked Zelensky if he would accept loss of territory to Russia as part of a peace deal.

"We cannot legally acknowledge any occupied territory of Ukraine as Russian," Zelensky said.

"That is about those territories... occupied by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin before the full-scale invasion, since 2014. Legally, we are not acknowledging that, we are not adopting that."

Yingst also asked Zelensky if he would be willing to give up Russian-occupied Crimea, illegally annexed since 2014, in order to "stop the bloodshed in Europe."

Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to pursue a diplomatic approach to Crimea's liberation.

"I was already mentioning that we are ready to bring Crimea back diplomatically," he said.

"We cannot spend dozens of thousands of our people so that they perish for the sake of Crimea coming back ... We understand that Crimea can be brought back diplomatically."

This is not a new line for Zelensky, who told Reuters in 2022 that Crimea could be returned by diplomatic means." Following the unveiling of Zelensky's five-point victory plan for Ukraine this fall, Ukrainian lawmakers also acknowledged that some territories might be returned through diplomacy rather than military means.

Republican party strategist Bryan Lanza said on Nov. 9 that Zelensky should accept that "Crimea is gone" ahead of any future peace talks, though the Trump team later distanced itself from Lanza's comments.

Putin said on Nov. 20 that he is willing to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump, but would not make major territorial concessions and would insist that Kyiv abandon plans to join NATO. Moscow currently holds the advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine, and it is unclear why Russia would choose to pause at its current phase.

A growing number of Ukrainians favor a negotiated end to the war, according to a recent Gallup poll. A significant majority of respondents said they would prefer peace talks be brokered by Europe or the U.K. over the U.S. led by Trump.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly strikes Russia with Storm Shadow missiles for first time
Key developments on Nov. 20: * Ukraine strikes Russia with Storm Shadows for the first time, Bloomberg reports * Biden approves delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine in light of Russian gains in east * Ukrainian drones allegedly strike Russian factories, weapons arsenal * North Korean tro…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:54 PM

Biden seeks to cancel over $4.5 billion in Ukraine's debt.

"We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Nov. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.