Ukraine brings back 7 children from occupied territories, Russia

Seven Ukrainian children have been returned home under the President of Ukraine’s initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, according to Daria Zarivna, Director of the initiative and advisor to the Head of the Office of the President.

The children had been residing in the Russian-occupied territories and Russia itself. Since February 2022, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied areas and transferred to other Russian-controlled territories or to Russia, according to the Ukrainian national database, "Children of War."

Among the returned children is a boy who, along with his parents, lived under occupation for an extended period, Zarivna wrote on March 3. "He endured forced passportization, psychological pressure at school, and a constant fear for his future," she added. "In an effort to provide him with the opportunity for an education in a free country, his parents decided to bring him to Ukrainian-controlled territory."

Ukraine considers the abduction of these children a war crime and argues that these actions meet the U.N.’s legal definition of genocide. Russia, however, claims that the children are being relocated for their protection from conflict zones.

Ukrainian authorities, including Children’s Ombudswoman Daria Herasymchuk, estimate that up to 300,000 children have been unlawfully deported, while the figure put forth by Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, stands at 150,000.

The Ukrainian government has managed to return 1,233 children so far, according to the Ministry of Reintegration.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in the unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. Russia dismissed the ICC’s decision as "outrageous and unacceptable."