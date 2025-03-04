The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Children deportation, Russia abducting Ukrainian children
Edit post

Ukraine brings back 7 children from occupied territories, Russia

by Olena Goncharova March 4, 2025 7:48 AM 2 min read
Children play on a granite monument on Freedom Square in Kherson, on Nov. 14, 2022 (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Seven Ukrainian children have been returned home under the President of Ukraine’s initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, according to Daria Zarivna, Director of the initiative and advisor to the Head of the Office of the President.

The children had been residing in the Russian-occupied territories and Russia itself. Since February 2022, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied areas and transferred to other Russian-controlled territories or to Russia, according to the Ukrainian national database, "Children of War."

Among the returned children is a boy who, along with his parents, lived under occupation for an extended period, Zarivna wrote on March 3. "He endured forced passportization, psychological pressure at school, and a constant fear for his future," she added. "In an effort to provide him with the opportunity for an education in a free country, his parents decided to bring him to Ukrainian-controlled territory."

Ukraine considers the abduction of these children a war crime and argues that these actions meet the U.N.’s legal definition of genocide. Russia, however, claims that the children are being relocated for their protection from conflict zones.

Ukrainian authorities, including Children’s Ombudswoman Daria Herasymchuk, estimate that up to 300,000 children have been unlawfully deported, while the figure put forth by Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, stands at 150,000.

The Ukrainian government has managed to return 1,233 children so far, according to the Ministry of Reintegration.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in the unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. Russia dismissed the ICC’s decision as "outrageous and unacceptable."

Russia seized boats, harassed volunteers, concealed gravesites ― Kakhovka Dam explosion investigation
According to an investigation by the Kyiv Independent, the Russian military interfered with the work of locals who were evacuating people from the flooded areas on their own — their boats were confiscated, while the volunteers were threatened and forced to stop their efforts.
The Kyiv IndependentOlesia Bida
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.